University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Police 'Identify Patterns' As Investigation Focuses On White Hyundai Elantra
Moscow police revealed that information associated with their search for a white Hyundai Elantra, believed to be associated with the University of Idaho quadruple homicides, assisted in identifying "patterns" about the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The four students, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found brutally stabbed to death at an off-campus house on November 13.
Over a month has passed since the gruesome killings and police have yet to locate the "Rambo"-style murder weapon or name a potential suspect.
Authorities claim that the owner of the vehicle, which was seen near the home at the time of the murders, could hold "critical information" valuable to the investigation.
Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier told media on Thursday, December 15, that authorities are "confident" that the owner of a white sedan holds "key" information that could help them solve the crime.
"Through our tips, through our leads, some of the evidence that came in, we start to identify patterns," Captain Lanier stated. "And like we said earlier, we are confident that the occupant or occupants of that vehicle had information that's critical to this investigation."
Investigators are in the process of combing through a vehicle registry database of over 22,000 names associated with the car's description.
Captain Lanier said that the search area for a potential suspect has expanded beyond the King Road crime scene.
"We weren't trying to pigeonhole our investigation into the suspect lives in the area," Captain Lanier said on expanding the investigation to the surrounding areas. "We wanted to make sure that we covered all the bases."
The police captain issued another plea to the community for information. Lanier said that the current 22K database "may not be all" of the registered owners of white Hyundais in the Moscow area.
"We also understand that even though there's sometimes a fascination with a particular case, some people simply don't see the news and may not know that we're looking for it," Lanier continued. "Maybe your neighbor has one in the garage that they don't drive very often, maybe there's one that's just not on the registration database. Let us know."
Security footage taken from a nearby Exxon Mobile gas station, less than 2 miles from the crime scene, sparked investigators' interest in the vehicle.
The quadruple homicide is believed to have taken place between 3 AM and 4 AM on November 13. During the alleged murder window, a white sedan was caught on the gas station surveillance footage speeding through the area at 3:45 AM.
In the wake of the shocking quadruple homicide, the community and families have been left with little information as they attempt to navigate their grief.
The victims' families have revealed that as the investigation hit the one-month mark, they have been cruelly subjected to death threats from internet sleuths who have designated themselves as investigators in the case.