University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Police 'Identify Patterns' As Investigation Focuses On White Hyundai Elantra

Moscow police revealed that information associated with their search for a white Hyundai Elantra, believed to be associated with the University of Idaho quadruple homicides, assisted in identifying "patterns" about the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The four students, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found brutally stabbed to death at an off-campus house on November 13.

Over a month has passed since the gruesome killings and police have yet to locate the "Rambo"-style murder weapon or name a potential suspect.

Authorities claim that the owner of the vehicle, which was seen near the home at the time of the murders, could hold "critical information" valuable to the investigation.