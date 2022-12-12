Border Patrol Agents 'On Lookout' For White Car Spotted Near University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Crime Scene
Police have reportedly asked agents alongside the United States and Canadian border to be on patrol for a white car spotted near the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes one week after investigators first announced their search for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra purportedly spotted near the off-campus home of victims Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on the morning of November 13.
According to Daily Mail, the Moscow, Idaho Police Department asked Customs and Border Protection to be on the lookout for the white Hyundai on Friday – marking the first-time investigators requested outside help since the grisly quadruple murder first took place roughly one month ago.
Also surprising is the Moscow Police Department’s fear that families visiting the University of Idaho for the school’s fall and winter graduation ceremonies may hamper their ongoing investigation due to the “influx of people coming in from out of town.”
“As always, we want to remind the public to stay vigilant, travel in groups, and communicate with family and friends as you travel,” Moscow police said in a statement on Saturday, adding the “Idaho State Police will provide coverage on campus and in the Moscow area.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mogen, 21, Goncalves, 21, Kernodle, 20, and Chapin, were found stabbed to death on the morning of November 13 inside their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.
No suspect has been identified and no murder weapon has been recovered in the four-week investigation, with neighbors and families of the victims beginning to criticize the Moscow police’s investigation of the killings.
While investigators have not revealed whether they believe the owner of the white Hyundai Elantra and its occupants are suspects in the case, they did reveal they believe the owner has pertinent information connected to the case following reports the vehicle was spotted near the King Road crime scene.
“Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said in a press release last week.
Reports have also indicated the front door of the crime scene was left open in the immediate hours following the killings, with Moscow Police Chief James Fry forced to admit investigators did not know that crucial piece of alleged information.
One neighbor to the four murdered university victims has also since revealed he heard a scream on the night of the quadruple killing, but shrugged the scream off as nothing more than just a "party sound” at the time.
"I didn't think anything of it," the neighbor said. "After what happened, I've definitely had second thoughts. Maybe it was not a party sound. I'm not sure what good it does for them now."