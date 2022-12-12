Border Patrol Agents 'On Lookout' For White Car Spotted Near University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Crime Scene

Police have reportedly asked agents alongside the United States and Canadian border to be on patrol for a white car spotted near the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising development comes one week after investigators first announced their search for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra purportedly spotted near the off-campus home of victims Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on the morning of November 13.