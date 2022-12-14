'Let That Hurt Go': Yung Miami Fires Back At Gina Huynh After Diddy Drama & Baby Reveal Reignites Feud
Yung Miami fired back at Gina Huynh after their past feud over Diddy was reignited amid news of him welcoming a seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The music mogul is now father of a baby girl shared with 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran. At this time, their relationship status remains unknown.
Huynh, who had a rumored romance of her own with Diddy, took to Instagram with a video mocking Yung Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) for fighting over the Bad Boy Records founder on Tuesday, December 14.
As we previously reported, Huynh had confessed in June that she dealt with Diddy while he was in a relationship with Cassie, claiming he was ultimately "just a really good longtime friend … nothing more, nothing less."
"When she beefin with you over a [ninja emoji] but whole time he got somebody else pregnant," Huynh captioned her new video. "City Girls down 1000."
After the video was reposted on The Shade Room, fellow City Girls star JT entered the chat by writing, "He sent you to the chop shop … sit this one out."
As the drama continued, it didn't take long for Miami to come out swinging with a fiery response about her relationship with Diddy.
"Gina you been down bad ever since I came into the picture h--!" the Act Up hitmaker replied via Twitter. "You been crying for a baby for 10 yrs h--- you been around as a b---- that easy p---- and d--- when he feel like it. YOU A EATER!! You the same b---- that was crying on Tasha K cause you wanted a baby poor sushi."
"You want a baby b---- I have a career h-- you a CERTIFIED FREAK!!! You haven't heard from Diddy since the [Billboard] awards reminiscing on abortions let that hurt go Chun-Li," Miami doubled down.
Diddy also took to Twitter on Tuesday to set the record straight after Miami clarified she's no one's "side b----" the day prior.
"@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be," Diddy wrote. "She's very important and special to me, and I don't play about my Shawty Wop. I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."
"So think what you want," he continued. "But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I'm gonna to come to your house and we're gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE."