'Let That Hurt Go': Yung Miami Fires Back At Gina Huynh After Diddy Drama & Baby Reveal Reignites Feud

Huynh, who had a rumored romance of her own with Diddy, took to Instagram with a video mocking Yung Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) for fighting over the Bad Boy Records founder on Tuesday, December 14.

As we previously reported, Huynh had confessed in June that she dealt with Diddy while he was in a relationship with Cassie, claiming he was ultimately "just a really good longtime friend … nothing more, nothing less."

"When she beefin with you over a [ninja emoji] but whole time he got somebody else pregnant," Huynh captioned her new video. "City Girls down 1000."