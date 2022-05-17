Social Media Spat! Yung Miami & Gina Huynh Trade Barbs After PDA Photo With Diddy

City Girls rapper Yung Miami and model Gina Huynh got into a heated exchange on Tuesday after the latter shared a PDA photo with off-and-on beau Diddy.

The hip-hop mogul has been romantically linked to Yung Miami as of late, although Gina was also previously rumored to be involved with him dating back to 2019.

Gina posted the loved-up snap of them via Instagram Stories, to which Miami cryptically replied on Twitter, writing, "Somebody please give this girl some attention."