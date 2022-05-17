Disgraced 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey Comes Back To Old Movie-Making Hunting Ground

Spacey denied the allegation that he grabbed Rapp’s buttocks and tossed him on a bed during a party inside the American Beauty actor’s Manhattan apartment.

“I categorically deny [Rapp’s] claim that I sexually assaulted him or otherwise made a ‘sexual advance’ on him,” Spacey said in a court declaration asking for the judge to toss out the case. “I met [Rapp] several decades ago. I never had a sexual encounter with Mr. Rapp. Nor did I harbor any sexual interest or desire in Mr. Rapp at that time or any time."

The alleged degenerate is also set to star in another movie, the historical drama 1242 — Gateway to the West, which will only be marketed to French audiences.