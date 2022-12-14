'Not My Side Chick': Diddy Issues Threats For Those Attacking Yung Miami After His Shocking Baby Announcement

Diddy issued a threat to those who have attacked his on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami, in the wake of his shocking announcement that he welcomed his seventh child with another woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On December 10, Diddy, 53, announced he and a mystery woman welcomed their daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world. Days later, it was revealed Dana Tran, 28, was the mother to his newborn.

Diddy defended Yung Miami against those calling her a side chick.