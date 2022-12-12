Dana Tran, Mother To Diddy’s Newborn Daughter, ‘Besties’ With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Charli Burnett
Dana Tran, the woman revealed to be the mother of Diddy’s newborn daughter, has ties to Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Diddy announced he had welcomed his 7th child into the world. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"
The mogul did not disclose who the mother was. Diddy’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was crossed off as a possibility as well as his other fling, Daphne Joy.
The identity of the woman was revealed when the child’s birth certificate was found. Dana Tran aka Dana Tee, 28, was listed as the mom. The baby girl was born on October 15 in Newport Beach, California.
Tran lives in Orange County and is a cyber security specialist. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Diddy and Tran were not in a serious relationship and had not known for too long. We’re told that Tran was not at Diddy’s big birthday bash in November.
Sources tell us Diddy kept the baby a secret from everyone but an assistant. We’re told his camp was left in the dark. Another insider claimed that Yung Miami was not happy once she found out but that the two had potentially already worked out their issues.
Following the birth, Tran scrubbed her TikTok and Instagram accounts. Tran has yet to speak about the situation.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Tran is close friends with Vanderpump Rules star Charli Burnett. The reality star posted a series of videos with Diddy’s girl while getting ready for a night out. She tagged Tran’s now-deactivated account and used the hashtag “besties.”
Earlier today, Yung Miami spoke out about the situation. She took to Twitter to say, “I like bad boys no h—s---.”
She added, “Diddy won't even look half of y'all b------ way! Majority of y'all praying upon a falling star b---- plssssssss!!!!!!! & I'm not mad I'm trending NEXT!”
Miami continued, “I don't want a man cause all y'all's be in my dm.” The City Girls star denied the was having a breakdown over the situation.