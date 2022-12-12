Dana Tran, Mother To Diddy’s Newborn Daughter, ‘Besties’ With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Charli Burnett

Dana Tran, the woman revealed to be the mother of Diddy’s newborn daughter, has ties to Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Diddy announced he had welcomed his 7th child into the world. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"