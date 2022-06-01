Diddy's Rumored Flame Gina Huynh Reveals She Got Involved With 'Charming' Mogul When He Was Dating Cassie

Gina Huynh spilled all the tea on her relationship status with Diddy as well as getting involved with the hip-hop mogul during his romance with Cassie.

"He's just a really good longtime friend of mine, nothing more, nothing less. I just want him to be happy, I want him to live his truth whatever that means to him. I don't want to control him … I truly want him to be happy," Huynh told The Jasmine Brand in a new interview.