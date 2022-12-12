REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The details of Diddy and Tran’s relationship are unclear. Sources said they believe the woman was not around the musician for a long period of time or anything serious.

We're told Tran was not at Diddy's 53rd birthday party in November.

On Saturday, Diddy announced the news writing, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Tran has yet to speak out publicly about the situation.