REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark
The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant.
Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child.
Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.
Diddy’s new child is a baby girl who was born on October 15 in Newport Beach. The mogul is listed on the certificate.
According to TMZ, Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media. She recently deleted her Instagram. The outlet said that Tran works as a cyber security specialist and is from the area.
The details of Diddy and Tran’s relationship are unclear. Sources said they believe the woman was not around the musician for a long period of time or anything serious.
We're told Tran was not at Diddy's 53rd birthday party in November.
On Saturday, Diddy announced the news writing, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"
Tran has yet to speak out publicly about the situation.
For her part, Yung Miami has not commented about the new baby but appeared to subliminally take a shot at Diddy and the mother of his new child on Twitter.
Sources close to the situation reveal to RadarOnline.com that Diddy told “NO ONE” in his camp and only one assistant was made aware of the situation.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com, once Diddy told Yung Miami she freaked out about it and broke up with him. However, the two reconciled after he sent her a ton of roses.
An insider said it's unclear where the two stand currently.