Diddy Spotted On NYC Date With Influencer Shawntya Joseph HOURS Before Announcing Birth Of His Sixth Child With Another Woman

Life comes at you fast — but if you're Diddy, it's just another day in the park (Central Park, that is). The multi-talented rapper, producer, and actor was seen out on a date with influencer Shawntya Joseph in New York City — just a day before the mogul announced the birth of his sixth child with another woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, the artist formally known as P. Diddy, 53, shared that he had a new daughter. It was later revealed his latest baby mama is cyber-security analyst Dana Tran, 28.