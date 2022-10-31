Your tip
Diddy & 'Power' Star Michael J. Ferguson Nearly FIGHT On The Street As Mogul Is Dressed As The Joker

Source: mega
Oct. 31 2022, Published 3:13 p.m. ET

Drama appeared to explode between Diddy and Power actor Michael J. Ferguson while celebrating Halloween in Los Angeles this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The two nearly came to blows during a heated confrontation in the street — at least that's what eyewitnesses thought was going to happen.

Source: mega

A viral video showed Diddy raising his voice following what appeared to be a tense exchange.

Diddy was dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker character from The Dark Knight movie for his evening outing on October 30, which took a turn after confronting Ferguson.

The hip-hop mogul appeared to be in character at first, hysterically laughing and taunting Ferguson who could be heard saying, "Don't touch me."

"You're a clown," Diddy yelled as a crowd gathered. "What's up? You don't like me?"

When the tension reached a boiling point, Diddy seemed ready to fight Ferguson, declaring, "Get to it b----. Don't play with me on Halloween. I'm out here with love."

Diddy then asked if they had a "problem" before attempting to squash their feud.

Source: mega
The entrepreneur went on to ask Ferguson if he recognized him, hugging the actor and inviting him to an after-party while suggesting that he changes his "vibration" to be more positive. As for what started the spat, that remains a mystery.

Despite the drama, Diddy said it was over and done with. "Love love love," he commented under The Shade Room's post featuring the viral video, adding, "Had a fun night. It's all love. Hugged like black kings should do when it comes to some [bull----]."

Ferguson also addressed their short-lived feud and confirmed there is no lingering animosity.

"Ran into Diddy last night all love," he wrote via Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji, later sharing a meme that alluded to his character in the hit Starz series that read, "Diddy better stop playing with 2-Bit! Them Power boys don't mess around."

Since the incident made headlines, Ferguson appears to be taking it in stride.

"I'm trying to attend a Halloween party tomorrow," Ferguson wrote in another post. "I need a make-up artist f--- that I'm #Batman. And I'm dead serious."

Source: mega

While hitting the streets on Sunday night, Diddy ran into Tyler The Creator, who was driving by and raving over his Halloween look featuring a flamethrower as "top-tier."

Kim Kardashian — dressed as X-Men's Mystique for the night — joined in on the festivities, sharing her own photo of the mogul and stating he "never broke character."

Last week, Diddy made headlines for a far different reason, having replaced Kanye West on the list of 2022's wealthiest hip-hop artists amid the Yeezy designer's controversies.

A new report from former Forbes editor Zack O'Malley claimed that Diddy has secured the second spot on the wealthiest hip-hop artists list right behind Jay-Z.

