Diddy & 'Power' Star Michael J. Ferguson Nearly FIGHT On The Street As Mogul Is Dressed As The Joker
Drama appeared to explode between Diddy and Power actor Michael J. Ferguson while celebrating Halloween in Los Angeles this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The two nearly came to blows during a heated confrontation in the street — at least that's what eyewitnesses thought was going to happen.
A viral video showed Diddy raising his voice following what appeared to be a tense exchange.
Diddy was dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker character from The Dark Knight movie for his evening outing on October 30, which took a turn after confronting Ferguson.
The hip-hop mogul appeared to be in character at first, hysterically laughing and taunting Ferguson who could be heard saying, "Don't touch me."
"You're a clown," Diddy yelled as a crowd gathered. "What's up? You don't like me?"
When the tension reached a boiling point, Diddy seemed ready to fight Ferguson, declaring, "Get to it b----. Don't play with me on Halloween. I'm out here with love."
Diddy then asked if they had a "problem" before attempting to squash their feud.
The entrepreneur went on to ask Ferguson if he recognized him, hugging the actor and inviting him to an after-party while suggesting that he changes his "vibration" to be more positive. As for what started the spat, that remains a mystery.
Despite the drama, Diddy said it was over and done with. "Love love love," he commented under The Shade Room's post featuring the viral video, adding, "Had a fun night. It's all love. Hugged like black kings should do when it comes to some [bull----]."
Ferguson also addressed their short-lived feud and confirmed there is no lingering animosity.
"Ran into Diddy last night all love," he wrote via Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji, later sharing a meme that alluded to his character in the hit Starz series that read, "Diddy better stop playing with 2-Bit! Them Power boys don't mess around."
Since the incident made headlines, Ferguson appears to be taking it in stride.
"I'm trying to attend a Halloween party tomorrow," Ferguson wrote in another post. "I need a make-up artist f--- that I'm #Batman. And I'm dead serious."
While hitting the streets on Sunday night, Diddy ran into Tyler The Creator, who was driving by and raving over his Halloween look featuring a flamethrower as "top-tier."
Kim Kardashian — dressed as X-Men's Mystique for the night — joined in on the festivities, sharing her own photo of the mogul and stating he "never broke character."
Last week, Diddy made headlines for a far different reason, having replaced Kanye West on the list of 2022's wealthiest hip-hop artists amid the Yeezy designer's controversies.
A new report from former Forbes editor Zack O'Malley claimed that Diddy has secured the second spot on the wealthiest hip-hop artists list right behind Jay-Z.