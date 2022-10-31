'Numb & Devastating': Grieving Father Mourns Son's Tragic Death After Seoul Stampede Claims More Than 150 Lives
As the terrifying news of the South Korean Halloween stampede that killed more than 150 people spread around the world – one victim’s panic-stricken father took to Twitter to issue a plea for help, Radaronline.com has learned.
“Our son was in the area of the stampede in Seoul, we still have not heard from him,” doting dad Steve Blesi wrote about his son Steven, 20.
“Authorities are trying to help. If anyone has any news please share,” he posted on October 29.
But as the dawn set on Sunday morning, the disaster was laid bare – several young partygoers were crushed in a narrow alley when the crowds surged in an indiscriminate death march.
“We just got confirmation our son died,” the devastated father posted on October 30 to describe the fate of his beloved son, a Kennesaw State University (Georgia) international business major who was participating in a study abroad program.
Earlier that night, he had sent his son a final message telling him to “be safe,” never getting a response.
“Thank you for the outpouring of love,” Blesi posted Sunday night. “We need time to grieve.”
The pain was comparable to being “stabbed like a hundred million times simultaneously,” the grieving dad told the New York Times after unimaginable loss. “It was like your world just collapsing. It was numb and devastating all at the same time.”
Moments before the chaos unfolded, about 100,000 costume-clad people crammed into the roughly eight-foot-wide alley lined with bars during the Halloween festival in the city’s Itaewon neighborhood.
Nearly 30 foreigners were killed in the mayhem including another girl from the United States.
Anne Gieske, a 20-year-old University of Kentucky nursing student, was the only other known American that died during the human tidal wave that left more than 100 injured – some in critical condition.
Mostly all the victims were in their 20s and 30s.
Her father, Dan, told NBC News in a statement that the family had been "completely devastated and heartbroken" over the loss of their daughter, describing her as "bright light loved by all."