'Numb & Devastating': Grieving Father Mourns Son's Tragic Death After Seoul Stampede Claims More Than 150 Lives

But as the dawn set on Sunday morning, the disaster was laid bare – several young partygoers were crushed in a narrow alley when the crowds surged in an indiscriminate death march.

“We just got confirmation our son died,” the devastated father posted on October 30 to describe the fate of his beloved son, a Kennesaw State University (Georgia) international business major who was participating in a study abroad program.

Earlier that night, he had sent his son a final message telling him to “be safe,” never getting a response.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love,” Blesi posted Sunday night. “We need time to grieve.”