Will Smith Will Not Face Charges For Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars, Diddy Claims Feud Is 'Over' & 'It's All Love'

Will Smith will reportedly not be facing any charges after slapping Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars in retaliation for a joke the comedian made about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The news that Rock will not be pressing charges also comes following claims made by rapper Diddy suggesting that the two celebrities quickly made up after the Academy Awards ceremony ended.

As Radar reported, while Rock presented the award for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, he made a joke that Will and Jada were not amused about.