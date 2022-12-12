Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Diddy

'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman

yung miami slams side chick rumors diddy baby pp
Source: MEGA; Raw Image LTD/MEGA
By:

Dec. 12 2022, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.

Article continues below advertisement
yung miami slams side chick rumors diddy baby
Source: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs.

His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" Diddy wrote while sharing the news with the world on Saturday.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, baby #7's birth certificate has been found, revealing the mystery mother as 28-year-old Dana Tran, who works as a cyber security specialist.

At this time, Tran's social media appears to have been recently deactivated or deleted. We're told she was not present at Diddy's 53rd birthday party in November.

yung miami slams side chick rumors diddy baby
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, an insider said it's unclear where Diddy and Miami stand currently although she did sound off via a recent tweet, which read, "The problem is y'all always assume a b---- is out for commitment and exclusivity. I'm here to have a ball, that's all i ask."

She replied, "A time last night!”

"B------ be like 'I can never' I can b---- & that's the difference," wrote Miami in another tweet, going on to fire back at more critics online. "Diddy won't even look half of y'all b------ way! Majority off y'all praying upon a falling star b---- plssssssss!!!!!!!"

yung miami slams side chick rumors diddy baby
Source: MBS/MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after becoming a trending topic on social media, the Twerkulator performer tweeted the eyes emoji in response to someone begging her to comment on the announcement during her next Caresha Please podcast.

Sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Diddy kept the baby news hush-hush until going public.

They said he told "no one" in his camp and only one assistant was made aware.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.