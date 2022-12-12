'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.
Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs.
His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach.
"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" Diddy wrote while sharing the news with the world on Saturday.
Since then, baby #7's birth certificate has been found, revealing the mystery mother as 28-year-old Dana Tran, who works as a cyber security specialist.
At this time, Tran's social media appears to have been recently deactivated or deleted. We're told she was not present at Diddy's 53rd birthday party in November.
Meanwhile, an insider said it's unclear where Diddy and Miami stand currently although she did sound off via a recent tweet, which read, "The problem is y'all always assume a b---- is out for commitment and exclusivity. I'm here to have a ball, that's all i ask."
She replied, "A time last night!”
"B------ be like 'I can never' I can b---- & that's the difference," wrote Miami in another tweet, going on to fire back at more critics online. "Diddy won't even look half of y'all b------ way! Majority off y'all praying upon a falling star b---- plssssssss!!!!!!!"
Shortly after becoming a trending topic on social media, the Twerkulator performer tweeted the eyes emoji in response to someone begging her to comment on the announcement during her next Caresha Please podcast.
Sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Diddy kept the baby news hush-hush until going public.
They said he told "no one" in his camp and only one assistant was made aware.