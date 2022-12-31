EXPOSED: Steven Tyler Checked Into Rehab For Sex Addiction Years Before Being Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault: Sources
Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler checked into rehab for sex addiction years before he was hit with the bombshell lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed that Tyler checked into a $16,000 program back in 1991. An insider said the rock star completed a program at Arizona’s Sierra Tucson clinic for a 30-day program.
The singer allegedly admitted that he had sex anywhere including airplanes, buses, dressing rooms, rooftops, and beaches. He reportedly admitted to not being able to say no to women and that his favorite pastime was sex with multiple partners.
Sources said, during rehab, Tyler revealed he had been obsessed with fantasying about women he wanted to bed and that he had been unfaithful to his wife 10 times in the past 12 months.
On top of the sex rehab, Tyler has been in and out of rehab for drugs for years. His most recent stint was earlier this year.
Earlier this week, Tyler was sued by a woman named Julia Holcomb. In court documents, she said the rock star sexually assaulted her when she was 16.
Holcomb said they continued an affair and she even aborted their child at one point. In her suit, she referenced Tyler’s memoir where he wrote about their relationship. He portrayed it as a “romantic, loving relationship.”
Holcomb said she met Tyler at an Aerosmith concert in 1973 in Portland, Oregon. Tyler was 25 at the time. The two ended up at his hotel room where she said Tyler, “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct.”
In addition, she said he later flew her across state lines when she was a minor, which is a potential federal crime.
Holcomb said Tyler tried to convince her mother to sign off guardianship of her but that never was finalized. Instead, she said the singer continued to “travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs" to her.
In 1975, Holcomb said she became pregnant with Tyler’s son but he ordered her to have an abortion. She said there had been a fire in their apartment and Tyler feared the baby would have health problems.
She went through with the procedure and ended up moving back home. Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.