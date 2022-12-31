Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored New Flame Actress Victoria Lamas, 23, 'Smitten' With Oscar-Winner, Her Famous Father Spills
The famous father of Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored new flame, actress Victoria Lamas, revealed the advice he gave his "smitten" daughter after the duo sparked romance rumors.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Lamas "likes" the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star "very much," according to Falcon Crest alum Lorenzo Lamas, who said he believed they met for the first time in November, adding, "I'm not sure of the circumstances."
Lorenzo, 64, said Victoria had nothing but great things to say about the Oscar-winning performer during a Christmas Eve phone call following the pair's outing in Los Angeles.
They were seen leaving The Birds Street Club separately on December 20 before climbing into a car together, appearing to be in great spirits.
"I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," Lorenzo shared with the New York Post.
"And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great," added Lorenzo. "But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."
He later referenced DiCaprio's iconic role of Jack Dawson on the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, joking that he told his daughter "absolutely no trans-Atlantic cruises with Leo."
According to the report, Lorenzo reached out to The Post again after speaking with his daughter.
It was clarified that DiCaprio and Victoria are just "friends" and "not in a serious relationship."
"I only talked to you because I felt it would be a positive thing, but she does not feel that way," he said. "She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there."
Before his recent outing, DiCaprio was last romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid after they were spotted spending time together at a party in New York City.
Prior to that, he was in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone.
The now-exes were seen spending the Fourth of July together earlier this summer, having been together more than four years.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, they called it quits in August.