Leonardo DiCaprio & Victoria Lamas' Relationship Status REVEALED After Swirling Romance Rumors

"Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner," a Tinseltown insider told Page Six in an update on Wednesday. "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

Known for dating women under the age of 25, Lamas appeared to be a potential love interest for the Oscar-winning performer who broke up with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August following more than four years together.

They were first linked in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and they made their debut as a couple when they sat front row at the 2020 Oscars.