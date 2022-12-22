Leonardo DiCaprio & Victoria Lamas' Relationship Status REVEALED After Swirling Romance Rumors
Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas are "not dating," RadarOnline.com has learned after the Don't Look Up star and aspiring actress were spotted out and about in Hollywood earlier this week.
The duo left The Birds Street Club separately before climbing into a car together on Tuesday, sparking chatter about their relationship status.
"Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner," a Tinseltown insider told Page Six in an update on Wednesday. "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."
Known for dating women under the age of 25, Lamas appeared to be a potential love interest for the Oscar-winning performer who broke up with longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone in August following more than four years together.
They were first linked in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and they made their debut as a couple when they sat front row at the 2020 Oscars.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that post-split, DiCaprio and Morrone were debating over who gets to keep the Siberian huskies they adopted together as pandemic pets.
"Leo and Camila love to spoil and make a fuss over them," the insider blabbed. "They're very lucky dogs — even if the custody situation stinks for their human parents!"
As for Lamas, she is the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas and Playboy model Shauna Sand.
She and DiCaprio kept a low profile on their recent outing which came as a surprise to many considering the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star was last linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid in September.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Hadid for comment.
Just last month, the pair were seen stepping out for a dinner date at Cipriani in New York City, leaving the same restaurant albeit separately.
It came just a few weeks after Hadid and DiCaprio hit up a Halloween party together in Brooklyn. A source said at the time that they were "getting to know each other" and "taking it slow."
According to the insider, "They've mostly been hanging out with groups and solo a handful of times."