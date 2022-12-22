Where's Gigi? Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy On Romantic Date In L.A. With Actress Victoria Lamas, 23

Has the spark between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio already fizzled out? The Oscar-winning actor was seen enjoying a cozy and romantic date night with actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood on December 20, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans of DiCaprio, 48, were rooting for the actor when he was seen out with Hadid, 27, after years of being accused of dumping his leading ladies after they hit the landmark age of 25.

Lamas, 23, fits his pre-Hadid dating behavior. The model was born two years AFTER his iconic role as Jack Dawson in Titanic captivated the masses in 1997.