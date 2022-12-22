Where's Gigi? Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy On Romantic Date In L.A. With Actress Victoria Lamas, 23
Has the spark between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio already fizzled out? The Oscar-winning actor was seen enjoying a cozy and romantic date night with actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood on December 20, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans of DiCaprio, 48, were rooting for the actor when he was seen out with Hadid, 27, after years of being accused of dumping his leading ladies after they hit the landmark age of 25.
Lamas, 23, fits his pre-Hadid dating behavior. The model was born two years AFTER his iconic role as Jack Dawson in Titanic captivated the masses in 1997.
The famed catwalker and mother appeared to be far from DiCaprio's mind this week when he was seen at The Birds Street Club with Lamas in Los Angeles' Hollywood neighborhood.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Hadid, but did not hear back by the time of publication.
DiCaprio sported his standard casual look of blue jeans, a black baseball cap, black bomber jack and t-shirt during his outing. The 23-year-old actress, who's father is actor Lorenzo Lamas, dressed her age in a trendy look. Lamas wore a black long leather top coat, cropped black shirt, and flared pants.
The pair were seen being cheeky with each other as they laughed and got into the same car while leaving the restaurant together.
A source close to the actor alleged that the two are nothing more than just friends — but DiCaprio's dating track record has some speculating otherwise.
An insider claimed The Revenant actor and actress were not solo at the Hollywood establishment.
"There was a large group dinner that also left together," the source told the Daily Mail.
Less than a month ago, DiCaprio was seen with Hadid in NYC for a date night.
Before their romantic Big Apple date night in late November, Hadid and the actor hit up a Halloween party in the city, which included friends and her fellow model sister, Bella Hadid.
The pair were allegedly "taking it slow," but definitely enjoyed each other's company — enough for DiCaprio to make a trip across the pond to support the model at her runway show during Milan Fashion Week.
DiCaprio shocked fans when he was linked to Hadid, mere months after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone.
DiCaprio and his ex-girlfriend, 23 years his junior, celebrated Morrone's 25th birthday on a beach getaway months before they split.