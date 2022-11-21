Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Go Undercover For Romantic NYC Date Night As Relationship Heats Up

Things continue to heat up for Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid as they were spotted for a low-key date night in New York City. The famous duo was seen attempting to hide their faces after leaving dinner at Cipriani on Sunday, November 20, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Leo, 48, and Gigi, 27, began casually hanging out after both ended long-term relationships. The relationship has continued to heat up as the pair have been spotted on several date nights, including traveling overseas to support one another's career.