'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Ambushes Estranged Husband Lenny In Nightclub With Mistress, Shares Video Of Confrontation
Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is done protecting her cheating ex. The Bravolebrity, 40, reposted footage that she took on her cell phone in which she confronted her self-proclaimed "boob god" husband, Lenny, 56, and his 27-year-old mistress, Katharina Mazepa, inside a packed nightclub in May, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the video, Lisa turned on her phone's flashlight when she ambushed Lenny with Katharina. As she approached the couple, his young sidepiece looked directly into Lisa's camera and seductively licked her lips, escalating the confrontation.
The plastic surgeon could be seen whipping his body around in Lisa's direction. Since the music was so loud, the only thing heard in the video is Lenny asking, “What are you doing, Lisa?”
Sharing the footage on her Instagram Stories Friday, the RHOM star gave some context behind the clip. "For everyone asking this incident did not happen recently. It was on Mother's Day just days after he said he wanted to leave," Lisa wrote.
News of their encounter quickly made headlines, leaving many to wonder if Lisa and Lenny's 12-year marriage was over.
“They were all there, and they did have words,” a source told Page Six at the time, adding, “a drink was thrown.” A separate insider confirmed the "showdown at Gala Miami" and dropped the bombshell that Lenny had a “new girlfriend.”
They claimed, “Lisa got in her face and yelled at her."
Lenny denied the incident at first, adding he had no plans to divorce Lisa. He later changed his tune.
"Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” he explained. “This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”
He also copped to dating Katarina but claimed their relationship didn't start until after he and Lisa decided to split — however, his wife disputes the timeline.
Lenny filed for divorce in May. He and Lisa are currently locked in a nasty battle, with the Bravo star accusing her ex of cutting her off financially. She claimed she's unable to buy their children necessities like diapers and food.
Lenny accused Lisa of racking up nearly $10k on his credit card in one week, claiming she used the money on designer goods for herself. He said her spending went way beyond their agreed spending limit.
Lisa and Lenny share two children — son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.
Bravo fans have watched Lisa's marriage explode in the third season of RHOM, with many taking her side in the bitter separation.