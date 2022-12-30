'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Ambushes Estranged Husband Lenny In Nightclub With Mistress, Shares Video Of Confrontation

He also copped to dating Katarina but claimed their relationship didn't start until after he and Lisa decided to split — however, his wife disputes the timeline.

Lenny filed for divorce in May. He and Lisa are currently locked in a nasty battle, with the Bravo star accusing her ex of cutting her off financially. She claimed she's unable to buy their children necessities like diapers and food.

Lenny accused Lisa of racking up nearly $10k on his credit card in one week, claiming she used the money on designer goods for herself. He said her spending went way beyond their agreed spending limit.

Lisa and Lenny share two children — son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.

Bravo fans have watched Lisa's marriage explode in the third season of RHOM, with many taking her side in the bitter separation.