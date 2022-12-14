'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Accused of Spending $10k On Estranged Husband Lenny's Credit Card
Shopping spree, anyone? Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein is being accused of breaching her court-ordered spending limit on her estranged husband's credit cards. Leonard "Lenny" Hochstein claimed his estranged wife racked up nearly $10k on his account for designer goods — despite cutting her off, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Miami plastic surgeon filed documents in court this week, accusing Lisa of going over their agreed spending limit with her luxury purchases.
Lenny, 56, filed for divorce from Lisa, 40, in May. The filings marked the beginning of an ongoing court battle between the estranged couple that has seen tense moments like Lisa's salary exposed in court.
The court documents, obtained by Page Six, revealed that Lenny claimed the Bravo star agreed to a spending limit on his American Express card, which he is responsible for paying, in court.
That amount was reduced to $5k in November after Lisa allegedly charged $200k within a 5-month span.
Lenny claimed in the filings that before the $5k limit took effect, Lisa allegedly snuck in additional purchases that went over the agreed limit.
The self-proclaimed "boob god" alleged in the court documents that Lisa "brazenly" incurred the charges from buying designer goods like a $2,330 Louis Vuitton purse, $3,300 spent at Bergdorf Goodman on a "high-fashion purse," and $3,500 worth of purchases for "fine ladies" clothing.
According to the court documents, Lenny claimed the Miami TV housewife "acted in bad faith and with an intent to deceive [Lenny]."
"In one instance, agreed to accept $10,000 in direct support from Husband along with limited charging privileges on the AMEX card," the filed document continued. "And, in another instance, proceeded to charge several thousands of dollars in luxury goods on the AMEX card which [Lenny] has paid and continues to pay month after month."
From the filed documents, it appeared the couple attempted to make amends for the overspending situation.
The court document noted that the Bravolebrity had returned the "high-fashion purse" from Bergdorf Goodman in exchange for $4,300 in cash — and checks from Lenny.
The plastic surgeon wrote two $12,500 checks to be paid to his estranged wife on November 23 and December 1.
Lenny's $25k total came after Lisa filed a second request for temporary spousal support at the end of November when she claimed she did not have money to buy diapers after she lost access to Lenny's credit cards.
The couple shares two children, son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3.