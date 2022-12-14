'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Accused of Spending $10k On Estranged Husband Lenny's Credit Card

Lenny, 56, filed for divorce from Lisa, 40, in May. The filings marked the beginning of an ongoing court battle between the estranged couple that has seen tense moments like Lisa's salary exposed in court.

The court documents, obtained by Page Six, revealed that Lenny claimed the Bravo star agreed to a spending limit on his American Express card, which he is responsible for paying, in court.

That amount was reduced to $5k in November after Lisa allegedly charged $200k within a 5-month span.

Lenny claimed in the filings that before the $5k limit took effect, Lisa allegedly snuck in additional purchases that went over the agreed limit.