'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Spotted For First Time Following Nasty Split From Husband Lenny

Lisa Hochstein was spotted out and about for the first time since her husband Lenny announced he was leaving her for a 26-year-old Australian model, but the Real Housewives of Miami star was all smiles and looking better than ever despite the shocking split.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the 39-year-old RHOM star was seen walking around Miami with a male friend on Wednesday while also being followed by a camera crew – presumably filming footage for the next season of the hit Bravo reality TV show.