Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler 'Voluntarily' Checks Himself Into Rehab After Relapse

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is focusing on his well-being after relapsing and voluntarily checking himself into rehab.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band announced in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery," the statement continued.