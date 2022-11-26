Exposed! Vladimir Putin Allegedly Staged Meeting With Mothers Of Fallen Russian Soldiers In Ukraine

One woman who was not allowed at the high profile event was Olga Tsukanova, who has publicly spoken out against Putin after her 20-year-old son went missing during the war.

"Do you have enough courage to look into our eyes — openly, in a meeting with women who weren't hand-picked for you…?" she later taunted him. "Women who aren't in your pocket, but real mothers who have travelled here from different cities at their own expense, to meet with you? We are here, in Moscow, and we are ready to meet with you. We expect an answer from you. Are you going to keep hiding from us?"

