'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.
According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its link to Crimea and the port of Odessa – has pushed the defending nation closer to winning the war that has been going on for nearly ten months.
Arestovich also suggested Putin would not only be ousted as Russia’s leader should Russia fail to take Ukraine, but the leader may also lose his life as a result of the monumental defeat.
“[Putin] is very afraid because there is no forgiveness in Russia for tsars who lose wars,” Zelenskyy’s advisor said, according to Daily Mail.
“He is fighting for his life now,” Arestovich continued. “If he loses the war, at least in the minds of the Russians, it means the end. The end of him as a political figure. And possibly in the physical sense.”
“This has forced even people who are very loyal to Putin to doubt that they can win this war,” Arestovich added regarding Russia’s retreat from Kherson last week.
Even more concerning were Arestovich’s claims that Putin will likely mount a series of fresh offensives from Belarus in an effort to push Ukraine into entering peace negotiations with the Kremlin.
Putin has already ordered his forces to strike a vital nuclear plant in Ukraine’s Rivne region, a move that halved Ukraine’s power capacity as both armies prepare to continue fighting into the harsh winter season.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s loyalists are not the only Russians who have started to doubt their chances of winning the war following last week’s retreat from Kherson.
"After defeat in Kherson, Russia’s status as a great state is questionable,” Sergey Markov, a Russian political analyst, said after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region. "They will be putting pressure on, and demand soft capitulation.”
“If Russia wants to win, we must switch the economy into a military regime,” Markov continued. “This decision is already six months late. We have got to be tougher. Tougher. Drones, communication, missiles and shells must be produced by our factories 24/7.”
Putin’s latest struggle in Ukraine also comes as the Russian leader was forced to borrow a whopping $12 billion from his own wealthy citizens to continue funding his “special military operation” against the neighboring nation.