'He Isn't A Working Royal!': Disgraced Prince Andrew 'Booted' From Buckingham Palace By 'No-Nonsense' Brother King Charles
King Charles III is drawing a line when it comes to welcoming his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, back into the royal family, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"Any presence at the palace is officially over. The king has made it clear — he isn't a working royal. He's on his own," spilled a well-placed insider.
The Duke of York can no longer hold an office inside the building or use the palace as his official address, royal sources alleged.
The newly minted monarch's decision to keep Andrew on the outside comes after his sibling was stripped of his titles, including his military affiliations and royal patronages amid Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault lawsuit against him.
Andrew denied any wrongdoing before an out-of-court settlement was reached in February 2022.
Andrew has now lost his armed royal police protection and his treasured role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards has gone to Charles' consort, Camilla.
Insiders claim that Andrew is still clinging to his right to use the 31-bedroom Royal Lodge on the Windsor Castle estate — at least for now.
Even though he no longer is a working royal, Andrew does still step out with his family from time to time.
Andrew made a rare public appearance at the funeral services for Queen Elizabeth in September, but he was not allowed to wear his military uniform like other members of the family. An exception was, however, made for the vigil.
More recently, he joined members of the royal family for their traditional Christmas Day church outing on Sunday, attending a holiday service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk.
Andrew was seen strolling alongside his brood as they made their way to the building.
His two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were also spotted during the traditional Christmas outing with their husbands.
Shortly after Charles took over the throne, insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he was planning on making "massive changes" to his late mother's longtime staff.
"King Charles wants to be his own man," said the insiders, claiming the changes are "much larger than anything seen in the last 70 years."