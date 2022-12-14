Disgraced Prince Andrew Plotting Move To Middle East After Being Shut Out By King Charles III
Disgraced Prince Andrew is plotting a luxury exile in the Middle East because the disgraced Duke of York fears his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein may make him a wanted man — and he’s desperate to hunker down in a sumptuous safe haven in Bahrain, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Andrew believes he will be treated like a king there,” dished a high-level palace source. “He’s close friends with the Arab state’s royals — and they have deep pockets that can help him finance a whole new lavish lifestyle. But more important, he will be safe there since Bahrain has no extradition treaty with either the United States or the U.K.!”
Andrew, 62, was hauled to court by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, 39, who accused him of raping her when she was a teen. The tarnished troublemaker denied her charges — but agreed to a multimillion-dollar payoff in February.
Sources said the settlement horrified King Charles, 74, Andrew’s sibling, and heir to the throne Prince William, 40. The Giuffre scandal had caused the duke to be barred from royal duties and stripped of his public paycheck — by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.
Palace insiders said that the newly installed sovereign left his sex creep kid brother in tears by rejecting his pleas for a public comeback — and banished him to the Bahamas!
However, the source added that Andrew is terrified he could be exposed to criminal charges if Ghislaine Maxwell — Epstein’s madam, who’s serving a 20-year prison sentence — confesses all she knows about the sex freak financier and his rich and powerful pals.
The source alleged the rouge royal plans to defy the monarch’s mandate to head to the Caribbean — and added, “He secretly flew to Bahrain last month on a Swiss billionaire’s private jet and stayed at a $10,000-a-night hotel — with all expenses paid by the Bahrain royals!”
The insider said, “Andrew just landed himself in another mess by colluding with a nation accused of violence, extreme interrogation tactics and use of torture. He’s becoming a dangerous loose cannon who could destroy the monarchy with yet another humiliating scandal!"