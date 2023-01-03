Department Of Justice Concealing 400 Pages Of 'Sensitive Documents' Connecting Hunter Biden To China, Russia, & Ukraine, Lawyer Claims
The Department of Justice is reportedly concealing more than 400 documents that directly connect Hunter and Jim Biden to foreign nations like China, Russia and Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come months after Colorado lawyer Kevin Evans sued the DOJ for failing to comply with his Freedom of Information Act request, the DOJ is now allegedly pretending the more than 400 documents do not exist.
According to Daily Mail, Evans sued the Justice Department in March 2022 after the department refused to hand over documents pertaining to “any relationship, communication, gift(s), and/or remuneration in any form” between President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and brother, Jim, with China, Russia or Ukraine.
Although government lawyers reportedly acknowledged the existence of more than 400 “potentially relevant” documents, the DOJ now refuses to “neither confirm nor deny” the existence of the records.
“They eventually produced about 60 pages of documents, but they're all letters from senators and congressmen asking about Hunter, and letters from DOJ back,” Evans explained. “Then towards the end of last year they said: ‘well we have these 400 pages of potentially responsive documents, we need to review them.’”
“In March I filed suit, and before Magistrate Judge Michael Hegarty they made the same representation: they've done a thorough search, they've uncovered 400 potentially responsive documents,” he continued.
“I'm quite confident that they will move for summary judgment on the privacy exemptions under FOIA in an effort to avoid having to produce these documents,” Evans concluded. “But I don't think they should in this instance, particularly when they've disclosed and put on the record that potentially responsive documents exist.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, emails from Hunter’s abandoned laptop found that both he and his uncle were involved in a multi-million-dollar overseas business deal with a Chinese oil giant.
Other emails and documents connected Hunter to a Ukrainian energy holding company called Burisma, while other evidence found on Hunter’s laptop suggested President Biden was involved in at least one of his son’s overseas business deals.
The revelation that the DOJ is in possession of at least 400 documents connecting Hunter and Jim Biden to China, Russia and Ukraine also comes just one day before the Republicans are set to take back control of the House on Tuesday.
Upon taking control of Congress, Republican House members have vowed to investigate both Hunter and Joe Biden and the pair’s alleged involvement in doing business with companies directly connected to foreign powers.
“Our investigation is about Joe Biden,” GOP House Rep. James Comer, who will head the House Judiciary Committee starting Tuesday, said in November. “Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation.”