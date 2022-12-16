Bombshell Emails Connecting Hunter Biden To Ukrainian Energy Company Set To Be EXPOSED Early Next Year
A large cache of emails connecting Hunter Biden to a Ukrainian energy company is set to be released early next year unless Joe Biden uses his executive powers as president to halt the bombshell release, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The National Archives informed the Biden Administration and Obama Foundation about the impending release of the Obama-era emails in a letter on November 30.
According to the letter sent by the National Archives to the Biden Administration, 185 full emails, 75 partial emails, and 60 pictures are scheduled to be released on February 28 following a Freedom of Information Act request.
The more than 250 email messages and 60 pictures allegedly connect President Biden’s 52-year-old embattled son to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and his time working with the company between May 2014 and December 2014.
At least 22 emails were deemed “restricted” and will not be released, although the National Archives did not reveal why specifically those nearly two dozen emails will not be released.
According to the New York Post, the initial Freedom of Information Act request that led to the upcoming release of the emails was filed by a nonprofit group called America First Legal.
America First Legal was founded by Stephen Miller, a top administration official to former President Donald Trump.
Although the legal teams representing the Biden and Obama administrations have until the end of February to claim executive privilege and stop the release of the emails under the Presidential Records Act, a national security lawyer indicated the legal grounds in doing so would be “shaky” because the majority of the emails are already “in the hands of a third party.”
“Any selective invocation of privilege, would no doubt only serve to highlight the sensitivities,” said Mark Zaid.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the February 28 release of the emails connecting Hunter to Burisma comes as House Republicans prepare to investigate the first son over his allegedly illegal overseas business dealings with countries like Ukraine and China when they take over control of Congress in January.
“If evidence justifies it, then we will have criminal referrals,” Rep. James Comer, the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, said last week.
The release of the emails also comes as federal investigators continue to probe Hunter over alleged tax fraud and money laundering connected to his time working on the Burisma board of directors for $83,333 a month in 2014.