Joe & Hunter Biden Together For Thanksgiving As GOP Prepares To TURN UP HEAT On Investigations Into President's Embattled Son
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were spotted boarding Air Force One this week as the GOP prepares to launch a fresh series of investigations into the embattled and scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
President Biden – who turned 80 on Sunday – was spotted climbing onto the aircraft on Tuesday night alongside his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter, and Hunter’s wife and baby son, Melissa Cohen and Beau, as well as the president’s daughter, Ashley Biden.
The Biden family were reportedly heading to Nantucket, Massachusetts, where they plan to spend Thanksgiving – a tradition the current first family does every year for the holiday.
“We had some great years in that span, and we had some lousy years, but whatever was happening, whatever bumps and bruises we were suffering, we put it all aside and celebrated Thanksgiving in Nantucket,” the president wrote in his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.
According to Daily Mail, Biden is also set to discuss his potential bid for another White House in 2024 while with his family over the holiday weekend – something he hinted at during a press conference earlier this year.
“I hope Jill and I get a little time to actually sneak away for a week [to discuss running for a second term]” the president said at the time.
The Biden family trip to Nantucket, and the president’s plan to discuss potentially running for a second term in 2024, comes just days after the Democrats secured control of the Senate after the GOP failed to make good on their promise of a highly anticipated “red wave” of midterm election wins – something the president poked fun at while pardoning this year’s Thanksgiving turkey at the White House earlier this week.
“The only red wave this season is going to be a German Shepherd, Commander, when he knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table,” he quipped on Monday.
But the president’s joke and subsequent trip to Nantucket alongside Hunter also comes a few days after the Republican Party officially won back control of the House of Representatives – something that will have consequences for both the president and his 52-year-old son once the new session of Congress starts at noon on January 3, 2023.
GOP House Rep. James Comer, who is set to head the House Judiciary Committee come January, has vowed to investigate whether President Biden “is a security risk and whether he is compromised by foreign governments” as a result of his alleged involvement in Hunter’s “shady” and purportedly illegal overseas business dealings.
“Our investigation is about Joe Biden,” Rep. Comer said last week after the GOP won back control of the House. “Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden’s business deals and is he compromised? That’s our investigation.”
Despite Comer’s promise to investigate both Joe and Hunter, the president’s team has scoffed at the GOP’s plan and criticized the party for not focusing their efforts on “America’s priorities.”
“Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories,” Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office, said on Thursday.
“President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities,” he continued, “and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge.”