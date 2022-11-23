Joe & Hunter Biden Together For Thanksgiving As GOP Prepares To TURN UP HEAT On Investigations Into President's Embattled Son

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were spotted boarding Air Force One this week as the GOP prepares to launch a fresh series of investigations into the embattled and scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

President Biden – who turned 80 on Sunday – was spotted climbing onto the aircraft on Tuesday night alongside his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter, and Hunter’s wife and baby son, Melissa Cohen and Beau, as well as the president’s daughter, Ashley Biden.