‘She’s Obviously Running The Show’: President Joe Biden’s Wife Jill Secretly Working Behind The Scenes At White House
President Joe Biden’s bossy wife Jill is playing “puppet master” behind the scenes at the White House and has taken a more commanding role in his administration as his cognitive abilities continue to decline, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” said one political insider.
“But lately she’s obviously been running the show with her husband’s mental state in greater and greater question. Key presidential duties are falling to Jill, and she’s been stepping up and taking more on her plate. Sometimes, she even acts in her husband’s stead when it seems he is unable to!”
Political insiders claimed that in recent weeks, Jill has taken to the campaign trial to offer crucial political and fundraising assistance to Democratic midterm candidates in hotly contested races across the nation — appearing in situations where the president would normally be expected.
Recently, Jill stumped for Stacey Abrams for governor in Georgia, Charlie Crist for governor in Florida and upstart Val Dennings, who’s facing off against Sen. Marco Rubio in the Sunshine State.
Sources said during once recent 27-hour period, Jill “hopscotched around the Southeast on five flights while making glittery appearances at 11 events!”
Sources said that the White House relying on Jill so heavily is an enormous gamble that could easily backfire, considering a recent poll showed almost 10 percent of Americans have never heard of her.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Joe continues to make misstep after misstep while attempting to garner support from Americans who have given up hope, according to polls.
Earlier this week, during a press conference where Joe was attempting to wish VP Kamala Harris a happy birthday when he called her a “great president.”
“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said.
Critics were quick to jump on the president on social media. “Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and said she’s a great president. I can’t believe I’m giving Democrats advice, but hide him in his beach house,” one conservative writer tweeted.