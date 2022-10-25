Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up
Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.
“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.
Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.
“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and said she’s a great president. I can’t believe I’m giving Democrats advice, but hide him in his beach house,” Clay Travis, a conservative writer, tweeted. “Every time he speaks the red wave gets higher.”
“And the continued word slurry,” another user wrote. “I can’t even decipher what word he said but it wasn’t birthday!”
“I expected nuthin [sic] less,” tweeted another. “It's both sad and hilarious at the same time.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the mistake was just Biden’s latest gaffe to come as Democrats fight to keep control of both the House and the Senate during the upcoming midterm elections.
Last week, the president came under fire after he mistakenly spelled the word “dot” while reading out a website URL where individuals could report fraud when filling out student loan forgiveness applications.
“If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud…report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov,” Biden mistakenly read as he directed users to reportfraud.ftc.gov.
Shortly before that mistake, President Biden erroneously claimed his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq” despite the fact Beau passed away from brain cancer in Maryland roughly six years after returning from his deployment to the Middle East.
“I say this as a father of a man [who] won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq,” Biden said during an event in Colorado on October 12. “Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made.”
Republicans have used Biden’s blunders to attack his competency before the upcoming midterms and the next presidential election in 2024.
"Republicans are seizing on recent gaffes from President Biden, putting a spotlight on his slip-ups to attack Biden’s competency ahead of both the midterms and a 2024 presidential race," the Hill revealed in a recent report.
"The RNC did not make Biden’s age a central part of its criticism, but it is an implicit and sometimes explicit part of the attacks from various Republicans, who see perceptions of Biden’s age and competence as a potentially fruitful line of attack," the outlet added.