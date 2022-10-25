Danny Masterson’s Accuser Says Actor Urinated On Her, Called Her ‘White Trash’ After Alleged Assault

One of Danny Masterson’s accusers told the jury that the actor was physically and emotionally abusive to her during their 6-year relationship — detailing moments where he would urinate on her and another where he called her “white trash."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors accuse Masterson of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The actor pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted.