‘Disgusting Abuse’: Ralph Fiennes Defends J.K. Rowling Over Controversial Transgender Rights Remarks

While speaking to the New York Times, Fiennes went to great lengths to walk back Rowling’s statements and defend her widely criticized opinion.

“The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling. I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women,” the Snape actor said of the author.

“But it’s not some obscene, uber Right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying: "I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman,” the British actor continued, touching on the “abuse” Rowling has received as many of her statements align with far-right politician’s stance on transgender rights and healthcare.

Fiennes then went so far to sympathize with the Harry Potter author’s statements, saying, “And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman.”

Rowling received backlash after tweeting about a 2020 article that had the headline, People Who Menstruate, in 2020.

“People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud,” Rowling commented on the article, suggesting people who do not menstruate are not women.

Fiennes did not directly comment on Rowling’s statements and instead brought up the author’s accomplishments.