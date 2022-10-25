‘Disgusting Abuse’: Ralph Fiennes Defends J.K. Rowling Over Controversial Transgender Rights Remarks
Ralph Fiennes has spoken out defending author J.K. Rowling for her comments on transgender issues and has called the “abuse” the author has received over her statements “disgusting,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The actor, who is famous for playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter film adaptation of Rowling’s books, has stood up for Rowling and expressed that her opinions do not make her a “fascist,” despite fellow cast members who have snubbed the author over her statements.
J.K. Rowling, a once globally beloved author and pivotal household name for Millennials, has been criticized for her comments on the transgender community, as critics feel her statements are harmful and incite hate and further discrimination towards the marginalized group.
While speaking to the New York Times, Fiennes went to great lengths to walk back Rowling’s statements and defend her widely criticized opinion.
“The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling. I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women,” the Snape actor said of the author.
“But it’s not some obscene, uber Right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying: "I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman,” the British actor continued, touching on the “abuse” Rowling has received as many of her statements align with far-right politician’s stance on transgender rights and healthcare.
Fiennes then went so far to sympathize with the Harry Potter author’s statements, saying, “And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman.”
Rowling received backlash after tweeting about a 2020 article that had the headline, People Who Menstruate, in 2020.
“People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud,” Rowling commented on the article, suggesting people who do not menstruate are not women.
Fiennes did not directly comment on Rowling’s statements and instead brought up the author’s accomplishments.
In a swift tone change, Fiennes brought up Rowling’s impact through her children’s book series that defined a generation — ironically, a key aspect to the outrage Rowling has received from former fans who feel her position on transgender rights shattered their outlook on her work.
“JK Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings,” Fiennes said.
“It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally-centred human being,” he added, without considering criticism and concern over the author’s statements could be an opportunity for Rowling to reflect on her own moral dilemma.