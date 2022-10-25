Man Accused Of Violent NYC Subway Attack Is Career Criminal Who Was Allowed To Stay On The Streets
The man who was caught on video violently shoving another man onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn is a career criminal, Radar has learned.
The New York Police Department arrested Lamale McRae, 41, on charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and harassment in connection to the incident, which took place Oct. 21 in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood.
According to the New York Police Department, McRae has been arrested at least 14 times dating back to the early 1990s. He had been charged with crimes such as assault, burglary and robbery, police say. The NYPD stated that McRae was arrested in connection to a homicide when he was 16 years old.
McRae was in court Oct. 25 and is scheduled to go back on Nov. 14 after taking place in a mental health evaluation.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed to do whatever is necessary to prevent such attacks in the future. "I will not rest until we have done what it takes to prevent future horrific incidents like the one we saw on Friday."
The NYPD stated that McRae was unprovoked when he charged at David Martin, who was walking by. Martin was struck and fell onto the track, suffering injuries.
"As a father and a former police officer, I feel the pain of the victim and his family, and that’s what I conveyed to Mr. Martin when we spoke earlier," Adams told Fox News. "That is why our administration has invested in numerous initiatives to address the problem, including far more mental health experts and police officers on the ground identifying those in need of help, psych beds and supportive housing for those individuals, and increased access to mental health care through club houses and community building."
According to the New York Post, Martin, a waiter at a Manhattan restaurant, suffered a broken collarbone and bruises during the attack.