'Don't Worry, You're Next': J.K. Rowling Receives Chilling Death Threat After Voicing Support For Salman Rushdie

"Feeling very sick right now," Rowling tweeted after the shocking altercation. "Let him be ok."

A social media user then took to the comment section, telling the children's book author, "Don't worry you are next."

Rowling addressed the comment by tagging Twitter's official account and asking them for help. Later, she thanked her followers for their love and support and assured them that the situation was being taken care of by authorities.

"To all sending supportive messages: thank you," she wrote. "Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)."