Chris Wallace Ratings Plummet As CNN Staffers Are Warned Of 'Unsettling' Changes

Furthermore, stats revealed that his show has also driven down the time slot for CNN over 20 percent in comparison to how Sunday nights were ranking before his start.

RadarOnline.com previously reported on the less than stellar debut of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, which was only able to deliver 401,000 viewers in the 7 PM/ET hour.

The legendary broadcaster pulled in only 43,800 in the 25-54 age demo while Fox News garnered a massive 1.3 million viewers with Sunday Night In America With Trey Gowdy.