Chris Licht's Crackdown! CNN Chief Warns Staffers Of 'Unsettling' Changes Before 2023 As Network Shakeup Continues
CNN boss Chris Licht warned staffers about the "unsettling" changes to come in a new letter to employees, RadarOnline.com has learned, as he continues his network shakeup in hopes of boosting ratings, putting their journalism first, and growing their "digital stronghold."
Rumors have been swirling that Licht is planning massive job cuts after altering CNN's lineup.
Don Lemon notably wrapped up his primetime spot this month as he prepared to join CNN's new morning show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins.
The network also recently started giving primetime assignments to Jake Tapper as staffers gear up for a new regime.
Licht, who took over in April following the scandalous departure of former network boss Jeff Zucker, revealed his plan going forward in the lengthy memo sent out Wednesday.
"We are beginning to reimagine our morning and primetime lineups, officially launching our new morning show next week," he wrote. "We have also begun to reduce or eliminate areas that aren't core to our mission."
Licht noted "there is a lot more" work to be done, adding that "over the next several weeks, that work will accelerate."
"There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning," he continued. "These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects."
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly gave Licht the power to transform the network, and Licht is now in the process of "right-sizing" CNN as part of an effort to eliminate more than 1,000 jobs at its parent company before the end of 2022.
As the shakeup continues, insiders said that it has put many on edge, including Lemon who was grateful after previously finding out he made the cut.
A source familiar with the situation told RadarOnline.com last month that Lemon was "relieved he survived the purge" at the network.
"If Don thinks he can become the next loveable anchor who America wakes up to each morning, he better reconsider what he is doing," the well-placed source explained. "The new CNN regime expects him to be a news journalist first and foremost … not a television performer or entertainer and most certainly not a commentator!"