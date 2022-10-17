Rumors Swirl CNN Anchor Jim Acosta Is Next To Be Axed From Struggling Network Following Chris Licht's Takeover

Rumors suggest longtime CNN anchor Jim Acosta is set to be the next victim axed from the struggling network as new boss Chris Licht continues to purge and shake up CNN’s on-air talent, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Acosta, who has been with CNN for 15 years, was rumored to be Licht’s next victim by journalist Jon Nicosia – a former editor for both Mediaite and the Washington Examiner.