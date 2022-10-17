Rumors Swirl CNN Anchor Jim Acosta Is Next To Be Axed From Struggling Network Following Chris Licht's Takeover
Rumors suggest longtime CNN anchor Jim Acosta is set to be the next victim axed from the struggling network as new boss Chris Licht continues to purge and shake up CNN’s on-air talent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Acosta, who has been with CNN for 15 years, was rumored to be Licht’s next victim by journalist Jon Nicosia – a former editor for both Mediaite and the Washington Examiner.
Nicosia first hinted a “big name” was set to be let go from CNN on Tuesday, and he later identified the “big name” as Acosta on Friday.
“The person this Discovery exec was talking about is Jim Acosta,” Nicosia tweeted Friday. “CNN (like they did when I reported about Stelter being let go) will be to defend the person.”
“That’s what network PR people do,” he continued. “Keep in mind many of the recent people let go had big support within the network /more.”
But despite Nicosia’s claims, a number of sources from CNN have denied the rumors Acosta is the next person to be axed from the network.
“Absolute bu------,” one source told Mediaite regarding the “unfounded” rumors. The source also claimed Acosta isn’t going anywhere, while another source revealed the 15-year CNN veteran has the “personal support” of Licht.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Acosta would be just the latest on-air talent to be let go from the network since Licht took over following Jeff Zucker’s unceremonious departure in February.
Anchors Jeffrey Toobin and Brian Stelter, as well as White House correspondent John Harwood, were axed in recent months as Licht works to rebrand CNN from a far-left network to a network placed closer to the political center.
According to Nicosia, an executive for Discovery told him Acosta “does not have a place in the new CNN. He reminds us of the Zucker period we are looking to move far from.”
“The only reason [Acosta] is still on air was not to look like we were ‘cleaning house’ for political reasons right after the closing,” the unnamed Discovery executive added.
Besides nixing a number of anchors and correspondents, Licht has also managed to completely shake up CNN’s on-air lineup.
Most recently, Licht moved longtime CNN anchor Jake Tapper to the coveted 9 PM primetime timeslot in anticipation of the upcoming midterm elections.
Although the move was reportedly made in an effort to reverse CNN’s plummeting ratings, the plan backfired and Tapper’s new 9 PM program came in last place when it debuted on October 11.