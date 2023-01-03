LaKeith Stanfield's Alleged Mother Of Secret Baby Girl Deletes The Photos After He Slammed Her For 'Blasting Child Out To The Internet'
The alleged mother of actor LaKeith Stanfield's secret child deleted photos she shared of their baby girl, Apollo, after he called her out for posting the images amid news of his engagement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The drama online started after artist Tylor Hurd accused the Get Out star of being Apollo's father, uploading a now-deleted Instagram reel including never-before-seen moments they shared in a video montage.
Stanfield also has a child with ex Xosha Roquemore.
"Decided to leave being someone's secret family in 2022. Meet Apollo Stanfield," the 24-year-old captioned her post with a red heart emoji.
Not long after her post sent shockwaves on social media, Stanfield took to the comments section via The Neighborhood Talk to share his side of the story.
"Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet," he wrote in part. "Very considerate of you."
"Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn't your baby or that I was just a random? You value your privacy but your gf post (sic) everything y'all do lol okay," Hurd fired back, leading to another response from Stanfield.
The Knives Out star replied to clarify, "I never once in my life said she wasn't my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you."
"My adult relationship privacy and children are two different things," he followed up in a separate comment. "I'm sure you realize that."
Their back-and-forth exchange about him allegedly being an absentee father came after Stanfield announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend, Kasmerre Trice.
"Happy birthday to you baby," he captioned a black and white shot showing off her diamond ring.
Trice also celebrated the news, sharing photos of the couple in Nassau, Bahamas. "Happy birthday, mrs. Stanfield #priceyiceyWIFEY," she captioned her post.
Hurd later took to Instagram Stories with a statement about why she went public.
"Just to clear a few things up I'm not jealous that's (sic) he's engaged to a woman he's known for 5 months," Hurd wrote, claiming she tried to meet Trice.
Hurd explained she is upset because Stanfield allegedly "made more time to spend with this woman than he's spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I'm trying to figure things out for our child."
She alleged, "Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her."
Stanfield last shared a photo with his bride-to-be on Sunday, captioned, "Happy new year!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Stanfield for comment.