Prince Andrew Bizarrely Tells 'Freezing' Cold Woman To 'Stand On A Newspaper' To Get Warm

Dec. 27 2022, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew is facing backlash over unsolicited advice he gave a cold patron who waited in freezing temperatures to see the royal family on Christmas Day, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After surprising bystanders by joining his family members — including King Charles III and Consort Queen Camilla — on their walkabout after their first Christmas service without Queen Elizabeth, he stopped to chat with a woman who was shivering with her dog in the cold.

A video showed Sunday's bizarre interaction in which The Duke of York, 62, asked the female if she was chilly outside St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk estate.

"Freezing," she replied. That's when embattled Andrew dished out a remedy to fix the issue — but it was far from the gentlemen's approach of giving the coat off his back.

"Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper and you insulate your feet," he told the female as she stood there shivering. She politely responded, "thank you," ending their brief interaction.

A local who filmed the conversation told The Sun, "The whole thing was really odd."

"I don't imagine the woman will be testing his theory anytime soon," the person laughed. Charles' disgraced brother made a surprise appearance at the church for service after being stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages after one of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, filed a lawsuit claiming Andrew sexually abused her when she was a minor.

The two later reached a settlement but his titles have not been reinstated.

The walkabout comes after Charles reportedly shunned Andrew by telling him he was "on his own" following his connection to businessman-turned-accused predator Epstein.

Insiders claimed Andrew is plotting a luxury exile in the Middle East to escape his judging family's clutches.

"Andrew believes he will be treated like a king there,” dished a high-level palace source. “He’s close friends with the Arab state’s royals — and they have deep pockets that can help him finance a whole new lavish lifestyle. But more important, he will be safe there since Bahrain has no extradition treaty with either the United States or the U.K."

