‘Nightmare For The Royals’: Meghan Markle Plotting To Write A Tell-All That Will Spill About King Charles & Queen Camilla: Sources

“She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned,” spilled a source. “It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles, and what they can still eke out of the monarchy in terms of titles and fringe benefits.”

“The feeling at this point is there’s little to lose and she may as well go ahead — and the process is already quietly underway!” said the insider. “It goes without saying that her book won’t pull any punches. The likes of Kate, Charles, Camilla and all those who have stood in her way or made life difficult for her and Harry will be called out and dragged into this.”