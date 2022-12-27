‘Nightmare For The Royals’: Meghan Markle Plotting To Write A Tell-All That Will Spill About King Charles & Queen Camilla: Sources
Meghan Markle is doubling down on her plan to write a book so juicy it will make husband Harry’s upcoming tell-all look like a walk in the park, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources revealed the Duchess of Sussex, 41, still has plenty to get off her chest — and the cool reception she and Harry received in the U.K. during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral has only fueled her ambition!
“She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned,” spilled a source. “It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles, and what they can still eke out of the monarchy in terms of titles and fringe benefits.”
“The feeling at this point is there’s little to lose and she may as well go ahead — and the process is already quietly underway!” said the insider. “It goes without saying that her book won’t pull any punches. The likes of Kate, Charles, Camilla and all those who have stood in her way or made life difficult for her and Harry will be called out and dragged into this.”
“It’s a nightmare for the royals — but Meghan will do whatever she wants and nobody can stop her!” Sources said Harry’s memoir — titled Spare — has already caused a wave of panic over what it may contain about the royal family, especially Charles. Word is spreading that a book by Meghan would also include details that could prove embarrassing for her in-laws.
“I’ve never signed anything that restricts me from talking,” Meghan said in a recent interview. Now palace sources are interpreting her statement as a veiled threat.
“Obviously, for a publisher to print a book of hers, it will have to have some eye-watering stuff about the royal family!” spilled the source.
“Meghan is keen to get all her ducks in a row first, figuring out exactly what she wants to share and how it will all tie in to her and Harry’s big picture.”
“They also want to assess the fallout from Harry’s book and their docuseries — so there is a need for patience, even though Meghan is forging ahead with getting a bulk of it written and prepared quietly and informally for now.”
Sources close to the Sussexes say Harry needed a ghostwriter, but the duchess intends to fly on her own. “She’s a gifted writer and fully capable of writing this whole book herself, although she will involve an editing team when that becomes necessary”, said the source.