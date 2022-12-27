'We Do Stupid Things In Life': GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos ADMITS TO LYING About Resume On Midterm Campaign Trail

The 34-year-old Republican, who was elected to Congress on November 8 to represent the Long Island and Queens-based 3rd District, also insisted the current controversy will not “deter” him from carrying out his two-year congressional term when it begins on January 3.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos told the New York Post during an exclusive interview on Monday. “This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

“My sins here are embellishing my resume,” he added. “I’m sorry.”