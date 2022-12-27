'We Do Stupid Things In Life': GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos ADMITS TO LYING About Resume On Midterm Campaign Trail
House Rep.-elect George Santos came under fire this week after he admitted to lying on the midterm campaign trail to win his district’s congressional seat, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Santos’ shocking revelations came on Monday when he confirmed he not only lied about his college education and Wall Street work experience, but he also misrepresented his family’s alleged Jewish heritage.
The 34-year-old Republican, who was elected to Congress on November 8 to represent the Long Island and Queens-based 3rd District, also insisted the current controversy will not “deter” him from carrying out his two-year congressional term when it begins on January 3.
“I am not a criminal,” Santos told the New York Post during an exclusive interview on Monday. “This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”
“My sins here are embellishing my resume,” he added. “I’m sorry.”
Santos first came under fire earlier this month when the New York Times published a report claiming the Long Island House Rep.-elect “misrepresented” a number of claims connected to his professional resume.
Among the misrepresented claims were where the GOP politician graduated from college and where he worked prior to running for Congress.
“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning,” Santos told the Post regarding his previous claim he graduated from New York City’s Baruch College in 2010. “I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume.”
“I own up to that,” he added. “We do stupid things in life.”
But Santos also came clean about previous claims he worked for high-profile Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.
Although Santos served as vice president of a company called Link Bridge that did business with said Wall Street firms in “limited partnerships” roles, he never worked directly for the financial giants
“I will be clearer about that,” he admitted. “It was stated poorly.”
Also shocking were Santos’ claims his mother was Jewish and his grandparents were forced to flee Nazi-controlled Europe during World War II – claims that were published on his campaign website leading up to the midterm election.
“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said on Monday. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was ‘Jew-ish.'”
House Democrats have since called for Santos to resign over his “whopping lies,” although the House Rep.-elect has no intention of doing so.
“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume,” he said. “I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower inflation, improving education.”
“The people elected me to fight for them,” Santos continued. “I came to DC to bring results on those issues and that’s what I’m going to do.”