King Charles III & Prince William Refuse To Comment On Prince Harry’s Accusation His Brother Screamed At Him For Quitting The Royal Family
King Charles III and Prince William are staying mum about Prince Harry’s bombshell accusations in the latest episodes of his Netflix show Harry & Meghan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The final 3 episodes of Harry & Meghan Markle’s docuseries debuted last night. The show focused on Harry and Meghan decision to cut ties with the family in January 2020.
“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there and just take it all in,” the Duke of Sussex said.
“The saddest part of it was this wedge that it created between myself and my brother,” he added.
Further, Harry alleged that he understood his grandmother’s actions because she had a “responsibility” to run the monarch. He revealed aides had advised the late Queen Elizabeth that Harry & Meghan’s move could be viewed as “an attack on the institution.”
Harry also denied “blindsiding” his grandmother with the news he planned to leave. He said he had “so much respect for her.”
In addition, Harry revealed he had sent his father emails about wanting to move to Canada. He said information from those private emails was leaked to the press — he believes by people inside the palace.
“And in one of those [emails], I had mentioned that if this wasn’t gonna work out then we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles if need be,” Harry said. That piece of information then appeared in the press.
“It became clear that the institution leaked the fact that we were gonna be moving back to Canada, and the key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our Sussex titles. That was the giveaway,” Harry said.
“And I was like, ‘Wow. Our story, our lives, literally got taken from underneath us,” he said. Harry said he requested a meeting with palace officials but was rejected.
