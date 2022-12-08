King Charles & Prince William 'Poised To Respond Robustly' To Any Unfounded Accusations Made By Harry & Meghan In New Netflix Doc
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries premieres on the streaming platform giant, King Charles and Prince William are ready to respond to any unfounded accusations made by the renegade royal couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The first part of Harry & Meghan, containing the first three episodes of the couple’s new Netflix documentary, is set to premiere on December 8. The second part, containing the final three episodes, is set to drop one week later on December 15.
But surprisingly, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not planning to watch Harry and Meghan’s new docuseries. Instead, officials for both Buckingham and Kensington Palace will watch the six-episode series and report back to the royal family.
“There's a real feeling in the camp that Harry and Meghan are making a lot of noise and there isn't much more to say,” one royal source said in preparation for the premiere of Harry & Meghan, according to Daily Mail. “But preparations are being made for all outcomes, especially if there are unjust accusations being made.”
“If there are parts which are blatantly wrong, then it is only right that they are corrected,” added another royal insider, indicating King Charles and Prince Williams’ are ready to respond to any unfounded accusations made against them and the greater royal family.
“The trailers already have some glaring errors and misrepresentations, which doesn’t bode well for the full series,” the royal insider added. “But the plan is to keep schtum and carry on.”
While King Charles and Prince William are prepared to issue a “swift and robust” response to the docuseries, the king and heir apparent will reportedly wait until the entire series is released on Thursday, December 15 to issue their appropriate responses.
“If there is a need to respond to anything in the upcoming series then you can be assured that response will be swift and robust,” revealed one royal aide.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan have already come under fire for a series of accusations made in the two trailers released by Netflix before the documentary’s premiere.
Not only did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim the Palace stopped protecting the royal couple when they “stepped back” as working senior members of the royal family in January 2020, but they also accused Palace aides of “planting” stories against them in the press as part of a “dirty game.”