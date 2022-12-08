King Charles & Prince William 'Poised To Respond Robustly' To Any Unfounded Accusations Made By Harry & Meghan In New Netflix Doc

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries premieres on the streaming platform giant, King Charles and Prince William are ready to respond to any unfounded accusations made by the renegade royal couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The first part of Harry & Meghan, containing the first three episodes of the couple’s new Netflix documentary, is set to premiere on December 8. The second part, containing the final three episodes, is set to drop one week later on December 15.