Meghan & Harry Called Out For Using 'Fake' Photo In Netflix Doc To Make It Appear They Were Being 'Hounded' By Press
A photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming new Netflix docuseries was actually taken five years before the pair first met, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The photo, which was featured in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan – the couple’s six-episode docuseries scheduled to release on December 8 – was seemingly used to show a group of paparazzi desperately hounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
But an investigation into the photograph found that the pic was actually taken in July 2011 – five years before Harry and Meghan were first introduced in 2016 – during the premiere of the Harry Potter film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two in central London.
According to Daily Mail, neither Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nor any Royal Family members attended the film premiere and, in actuality, the paparazzi were fighting to take pictures of Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson and not the then-future Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
“I don’t imagine Harry would have realized, but Netflix have been careless here as it weakens Harry’s comment about protecting his family,” said Ingrid Steward, a Royal expert. “This fake picture weakens his point.”
The photograph was initially shown in the first Harry & Meghan trailer on Thursday while Prince Harry provided a voiceover saying: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the upcoming release of the six-episode docuseries has allegedly sent the Royal Family “blown off course” as a result of the expected barrage of accusations to be made by Harry and Meghan against the likes of King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior Royal Family members.
But despite claims members of The Firm are holding “crisis talks” in anticipation of Harry & Meghan’s release, Royal sources indicated the Royal Family is instead taking a “business as usual approach.”
“We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic,” one royal source told Daily Mail.
“It's likely to be a difficult few weeks but really after that what on earth more can they have to say?” added another Palace insider.
“It's all going to start to become very ‘end of the pier’ show if they are not careful, hawking around the same complaints on talk shows and documentaries.”
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are set to drop on Netflix on December 8, while the final three episodes are scheduled to premiere on December 15.