Meghan & Harry Called Out For Using 'Fake' Photo In Netflix Doc To Make It Appear They Were Being 'Hounded' By Press

A photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming new Netflix docuseries was actually taken five years before the pair first met, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The photo, which was featured in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan – the couple’s six-episode docuseries scheduled to release on December 8 – was seemingly used to show a group of paparazzi desperately hounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.