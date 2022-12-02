Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Raises Eyebrows As A 'Coordinated Campaign' To Overshadow William & Kate's U.S. Visit
A dramatic teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eagerly anticipated Netflix docuseries was released this week, igniting rumors it was a thinly-veiled attempt to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton's U.S. visit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," the Duke of Sussex said in the one-minute long clip, in which the royal couple explained why they are ready to share their story with the world now. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan said in a confessional after a clip showed her wiping tears from her eyes.
Fans got to watch the first sneak peek on Thursday, while William and Kate have been enjoying their three-day American visit ahead of his Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday.
One palace insider told Page Six they are convinced Meghan and Harry are trying to "disrupt and clash" with William and Kate's visit by dropping the dramatic teaser now, especially ahead of the release of his memoir Spare set to hit shelves in January.
A friend of the royal family said the timing was suspicious, adding, "Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced."
It's unknown what exactly they will spill in the docuseries, however, it seems the royal drama will be addressed.
William, Kate, King Charles III and Queen Camilla could be seen in a black and white image shown from the March 2019 Commonwealth Day service, with Harry and Meghan seated the row behind them.
"They've overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements designed to clash with Waleses' visit this week," another insider dished to the outlet.
This morning, Kate was all smiles while stopping by the prestigious Harvard University. The Princess of Wales was there to learn about scientific advances to improve the lives of children, a cause in line with her royal work.
William is also slated to visit the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum today, as the Moonshot mission is the key inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize.
Later this evening, the couple will step out together for the star-studded ceremony.