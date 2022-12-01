Prince William & Kate's Awkward Boston Celtics Game Appearance Mocked As Viewers Question If It's Her 'First Time Clapping'
Fans are poking fun at Prince William and Kate Middleton after the royals made an appearance at the Boston Celtics game, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were in good spirits while sitting courtside at the TD Garden on Wednesday night, having arrived in the city for a three-day visit in honor of William's Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday.
Kate and William sat alongside Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, Celtics star Thomas "Satch" Sanders, the team's two principal owners, and their wives.
Viewers spotted the couple cheering during the game, leading to a Twitterstorm online after some eagle-eyed watchers noticed something in particular. "I really do love her, but is this her first time clapping??" former NBAer Rex Chapman tweeted.
Another Twitter user quipped they were "proud of Kate for clapping for what appears to be the first time" while a different fan shared a GIF of actor Will Ferrell from the 2006 movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby saying: "I'm not sure what to do with my hands."
William and Kate appeared on the jumbotron and were seen waving to the crowd at one point during the game, leading to some boos in the audience following reports that his godmother Lady Hussey resigned amid allegations of racism.
The news came after domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani tweeted about her experience at a Buckingham Palace event on November 29, claiming she was asked racially loaded questions by "a member of staff, Lady SH."
Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, alleged that she was repeatedly quizzed with remarks including "where do you really come from?" and "what part of Africa are you from?"
RadarOnline.com has learned the palace "reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes."
"In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect," the statement continued. "All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."