'What Part Of Africa Are You From?' Prince William's Godmother Lady Susan Hussey Steps Down After Quizzing Black Charity Founder About Her Heritage

The royal aide allegedly continued to further inquire, asking, "No, but what nationality are you?" causing Fulani to respond, "I am born here and am British."

Lady Hussey was allegedly unsatisfied with the answer and continued asking about where her "people" were from.

"Lady! I'm a British national, my parents came here in the 50s when…" Fulani claimed to have replied before Hussey said, "Oh, I knew we'd get there in the end, you're Caribbean."

Fulani clarified, "No, lady, I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent and British nationality."