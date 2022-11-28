Royal Rift Heats Up As Prince William & Kate Have 'No Plans' To See Harry & Meghan During U.S. Visit

Next week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own schedule set.

Markle and Harry are booked to attend a gala taking place in New York City on December 6, during which they will accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for their contributions to racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives.

Royal sources have insisted that William and Middleton "won't be distracted" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they travel, according to The Telegraph, amid ongoing fears the visit may be "overshadowed" by Harry and Meghan's past remarks.