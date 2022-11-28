Royal Rift Heats Up As Prince William & Kate Have 'No Plans' To See Harry & Meghan During U.S. Visit
Prince William and Kate Middleton have "no plans" to see Harry and Meghan Markle despite their scheduled appearances on the east coast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
William and Kate are hopping on a flight to Boston on Wednesday in preparation for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday, December 2, marking their first trip to America in eight years.
Next week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own schedule set.
Markle and Harry are booked to attend a gala taking place in New York City on December 6, during which they will accept the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for their contributions to racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives.
Royal sources have insisted that William and Middleton "won't be distracted" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they travel, according to The Telegraph, amid ongoing fears the visit may be "overshadowed" by Harry and Meghan's past remarks.
Ahead of the NYC gala, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that he is both "bewildered" and "baffled" by his family's decision to award Harry and Markle with the honor, adding that it was "still an encouraging step up from 2020."
It appears the tension in the royal family is still at an all-time high as it is reported that Markle and Harry will not be joining the royal family in the U.K. for Christmas this year.
An insider claimed their relationship with his family has hit "near rock bottom" ahead of the premiere of his bombshell memoir.
The book, titled Spare, is set to hit shelves on January 10.
Harry reportedly watered down some of the book's content before its release, a well-placed source told RadarOnline.com.
"Harry has thrown a spanner in the works," the insider dished. "He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne."
"He wants sections changed now," the insider added. "It's not a total rewrite by any means ... But it might be too late."